26 mag 2024

LIVE – Sonego-Humbert 6-4 2-6 6-4 0-0 - primo turno Roland Garros 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

LIVE – Sonego-Humbert 6-4 2-6 6-4 0-0, primo turno Roland Garros 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Sonego-Humbert, incontro valevole per il primo turno del Roland Garros 2024, secondo Slam della stagione. Ennesimo capitolo di quella che sta diventando una rivalità in quest’ultimo anno. Dall’aprile 2023 si tratta del quinto scontro diretto tra i due tennisti. Sonego si impose lo scorso anno due volte nella stagione sul rosso, prima a Monte-Carlo e poi proprio a Parigi. In autunno arrivò la vittoria del francese sul veloce di Pechino, mentre quest’anno Humbert si è preso la rivincita nel Principato di Monaco in tre set. Ed evidentemente, per chiudere il cerchio, vorrebbe prendersene un’altra anche nello Slam di casa. Sportface.it garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti LIVE. I due giocatori sono pianificati come primo incontro della giornata a partire dalle 11:00 sul Court Suzanne Lenglen. COME SEGUIRE Sonego-Humbert IN TV PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV TABELLONE MONTEPREMI LIVE FARE REFRESH OPPURE CLICCARE SU F5 LIVE Sonego-Humbert 6-4 2-6 6-4 0-0 TERZO SET SINNER 6-4 TERZO SET – Gran game dell’azzurro, perfetto al servizio: 6-4! TERZO SET – Sonego servirà per il set sul 5-4.
  • CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI NARDI-MULLER (3° MATCH DALLE 11.00) 40-40 ARRIVA PUNTUALISSIMA! 30-40 Si allarga il back di rovescio del torinese. Bruttissimo errore, URGE UNA PRIMA. 30-30 Gran risposta di Humbert, che chiude di dritto.
  Il live e la diretta testuale di Sonego-Humbert, incontro valevole per il primo turno del Roland Garros 2024, secondo Slam della stagione. Ennesimo capitolo di quella che sta diventando una rivalità in quest'ultimo anno.
  • CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI NARDI-MULLER (3° MATCH DALLE 11.00) 40-30 URLO di Sonego a sottolineare il back lungo in difesa di Humbert. 30-30 Super seconda in kick, super dritto a sventaglio! 15-30 Ottimo attacco lungolinea di dritto di Sonego! 0-30 Doppio fallo (4°).
