La collab da non perdere | Malone Souliers e Tabitha Simmons creano il tacco perfetto

La collab da non perdere: Malone Souliers e Tabitha Simmons creano il tacco perfetto (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Una collab divina e neanche tanto inaspettata: la stylist delle celebrities si unisce alla raffinatezza del Made in Italy per creare una capsule di scarpe da togliere il fiato. Si tratta della nuova linea Malone Souliers x Tabitha Simmons, disponibile già sul loro sito. La collezione vuole celebrare la sinergia tra due donne potenti, due punti saldi nella moda non solo nostrana, ma anche internazionale. L’eccentricità della Simmons, che si è scoperta anche direttore creativo, oltre che stylist, si unisce alla geometria senza tempo di Souliers, per realizzare delle creazioni senza tempo, fatte per durare per sempre. Malone Souliers x Tabitha Simmons: le creazioni Il punto forte di questa collab è sicuramente il modello, che resiste alle mode e ai trend. Inoltre, la forma si ispira ai già iconici modelli proposti dalla stessa Tabitha, che sono anche un po’ la sua firma. Queste forme sono state poi reinterpretate insieme alla stylist dai co-direttori creativi di Malone Souliers, Coco Fong e Valerio Bava, il quale ha dato quel tocco di Made in Italy che, soprattutto in tema di scarpe, è sempre una garanzia.
