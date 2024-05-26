Kings League 2024 - gli Stallions di Totti e Blur contro i Medallo City stasera in tv | canal - orario e streaming

(Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Tutto pronto per l’esordio di FrancesconellaWorld Cup, la competizione creata da Gerard Pique e popolarissima in tutto il mondo. Alle 23:00 di, domenica 26 maggio, gli(la squadra italiana fondata dal famosissimo streamer romano,) scenderà in campo a Città del Messicoil. La formazione che vedràin campo è ricca di nomi di spessore: c’è Radja Nainggolan e in porta uno come Emiliano Viviano. La competizione – che vede altre stelle in campo come Gotze, Hazard, James Rodriguez e Shevchenko – sarà trasmessa in diretta tv esclusiva in Italia da Sportitalia, che ha acquisito i diritti della competizione. Diretta anche insul sito e l’app dell’emittente. I match saranno visibili anche sule Twitch ufficiale della manifestazione. DATA: Domenica 26 maggio: 23:00 TV: Sportitalia SportFace. .

Shikhar Dhawan's marriage with Mithali Raj: Punjab Kings captain comments on rumour - Shikhar Dhawan's marriage with Mithali Raj: Punjab kings captain comments on rumour - Shikhar Dhawan recalls hilarious rumour about him and Mithali Raj, denies speculations of marriage. Mithali Raj, India's successful woman cricketer, mentors Gujarat Titans in WPL. Dhawan transitions ... livemint

Pat Cummins reaches another final: Can he match MS Dhoni's legendary feat in IPL 2024 final - Pat Cummins reaches another final: Can he match MS Dhoni's legendary feat in IPL 2024 final - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins is set to captain the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their maiden IPL final. Cummins, who recently led Australia to victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup, will aim to ... economictimes.indiatimes

Kolkata Knight Riders' record in IPL finals ahead of title clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai - Kolkata Knight Riders' record in IPL finals ahead of title clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been the most dominant side in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier league (IPL). The Men in Purple finished the league stage at the top of the points table and ... indiatvnews