Il Southampton torna in Premier League dopo una stagione | 1-0 al Leeds di Gnonto - decide Armstrong

How much do the Championship play-off final winners get for promotion to the Premier League - How much do the Championship play-off final winners get for promotion to the premier League - Leeds and southampton are set to play in the richest game in world football. football.co.uk

Juventus, Soulé ha mercato anche in Premier League - Juventus, Soulé ha mercato anche in premier League - La situazione di Matías Soulé si fa sempre più interessante con l'avvicinarsi del mercato estivo. L'attaccante argentino, attualmente. ilbianconero

David Brooks forced off with injury during Southampton v Leeds United - David Brooks forced off with injury during southampton v Leeds United - Wales international Brooks started for southampton as the Hampshire side faced Leeds United for a spot in the premier League alongside Cherries next season. Shortly after Saints had taken the lead ... bournemouthecho.co.uk