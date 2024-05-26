Fonte : sportface di 26 mag 2024

Il Southampton è la terza squadra promossa in Premier League | Leeds ko nella finale playoff

Il Southampton è la terza squadra promossa in Premier League: Leeds ko nella finale playoff (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) Dopo un solo anno di purgatorio in Championship, il Southampton è tornato in Premier League. Dopo aver chiuso la stagione regolare al quarto posto, i Saints hanno sconfitto il West Bromwich e poi nella finale playoff il Leeds United. A decidere la gara di Wembley, terminata 1-0, è stato Adam Armstrong, autore del gol vittoria al 24?. I ragazzi di Russell Martin possono dunque festeggiare il ritorno nella massima serie; costretto a disputare un’altra stagione di Championship invece il Leeds, che ci ha provato fino all’ultimo senza però farcela. SportFace.
