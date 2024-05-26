Il Celtic batte i Rangers mentre Idah definisce il gol nel finale straordinario

Joe Hart says farewell in spectacular fashion: reasons for retirement, Celtic love and big Rangers moment - Joe Hart says farewell in spectacular fashion: reasons for retirement, celtic love and big Rangers moment - The rest is history, with Adam idah netting on 89 minutes to settle a scrappy final. Not that the aesthetics bother Hart. He signs off having had the time of his life at celtic Park. “I came here to ... scotsman

Adam Idah opens up on his Celtic future and lauds 'love' of fans - Adam idah opens up on his celtic future and lauds 'love' of fans - Scottish Cup goal hero Adam idah tonight admitted the 'love' of celtic supporters had helped to resurrect his career. glasgowtimes.co.uk

UFC icon spotted in Celtic end for Rangers Scottish Cup Final as he takes in Hampden showpiece with Hoops legend’s son - UFC icon spotted in celtic end for Rangers Scottish Cup Final as he takes in Hampden showpiece with Hoops legend’s son - But he's also fond of celtic and has revealed that he has always wanted to attend an Old Firm clash. Now he has finally completed that lifelong ambition and it was a joyous occasion for him seeing the ... thescottishsun.co.uk