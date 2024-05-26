Fonte : justcalcio di 26 mag 2024

Il Celtic batte i Rangers mentre Idah definisce il gol nel finale straordinario

Il Celtic batte i Rangers mentre Idah definisce il gol nel finale “straordinario” (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024) 2024-05-25 19:15:07 Cari lettori di JustCalcio.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione: Adam Idah ha detto che è stata una “sensazione straordinaria” segnare l’unico gol della partita al 90esimo minuto quando il Celtic ha battuto i Rangers aggiungendo la Coppa di Scozia al titolo di Premiership scozzese. Il prestatario del Norwich City, Idah, si è avventato quando Jack Butland è riuscito solo a parare il tiro di Paulo Bernardo sulla sua traiettoria, regalando agli Hoops la vittoria nella prima partita dell’Old Firm a formare la finale dal 2002. “Ho detto che sarei venuto qui per cercare di segnare quanti più gol potevo”, ha detto l’attaccante alla BBC Scotland. “Non pensavo di segnare un gol del genere davanti a tutti questi tifosi. “È una sensazione straordinaria. È difficile da esprimere a parole. Chiunque qui può vedere cosa significa per i tifosi, per i giocatori.
Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio
Notizie su altre fonti

Joe Hart says farewell in spectacular fashion: reasons for retirement, Celtic love and big Rangers moment - Joe Hart says farewell in spectacular fashion: reasons for retirement, celtic love and big Rangers moment - The rest is history, with Adam idah netting on 89 minutes to settle a scrappy final. Not that the aesthetics bother Hart. He signs off having had the time of his life at celtic Park. “I came here to ... scotsman

Adam Idah opens up on his Celtic future and lauds 'love' of fans - Adam idah opens up on his celtic future and lauds 'love' of fans - Scottish Cup goal hero Adam idah tonight admitted the 'love' of celtic supporters had helped to resurrect his career. glasgowtimes.co.uk

UFC icon spotted in Celtic end for Rangers Scottish Cup Final as he takes in Hampden showpiece with Hoops legend’s son - UFC icon spotted in celtic end for Rangers Scottish Cup Final as he takes in Hampden showpiece with Hoops legend’s son - But he's also fond of celtic and has revealed that he has always wanted to attend an Old Firm clash. Now he has finally completed that lifelong ambition and it was a joyous occasion for him seeing the ... thescottishsun.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Celtic batte
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.