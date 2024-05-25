WWE | Otis si rifiuta di colpire Sami e stende Chad Gable - decisa così la sfida per il titolo

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 live results as Otis costs Chad Gable - WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 live results as Otis costs chad Gable - sami Zayn has two very different challengers at King and Queen of the Ring (Picture: WWE) sami Zayn defeated GUNTHER for the IC Title at WrestleMania, and chad Gable has been a thorn in his side ever ... metro.co.uk

Sami Zayn retains Intercontinental Championship at WWE King and Queen of Ring 2024; New Uncles Howdy teaser - sami Zayn retains Intercontinental Championship at WWE King and Queen of Ring 2024; New Uncles Howdy teaser - sami Zayn defended his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and chad Gable at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. khelnow

Sami Zayn retains Intercontinental title - sami Zayn retains Intercontinental title - He didn’t actually full on rebel against his Alpha Academy leader here, but he was just conflicted enough to give Zayn a chance to make a move at the right time. That led to Gable being taken down on ... msn