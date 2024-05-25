WWE | Otis si rifiuta di colpire Sami e stende Chad Gable - decisa così la sfida per il titolo

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Non solo il pegno della sconfitta per Otis che, dopo un errore di valutazione, è stato schienato da Sami Zayn in quel di Raw ma anche l’umiliazione pubblica. Continua il percorso di “distruzione” dell’Alpha Academy, dopo la continue frizioni con il loro leader, quel Chad Gable ormai stufo della losing streak dei suoi “allievi”.
Questa notte a Monday Night RAW su USA Network, Sami Zayn ha difeso il Titolo Intercontinentale contro Chad Gable. Il match è stato il main event della serata. Il quattro volte campione intercontinentale ha sofferto un infortunio alla gamba che ha messo in pericolo il suo nuovo regno.
Dopo la vittoria di WrestleMania XL e soprattutto dopo quanto successo in quel di RAW, abbiamo ufficialmente una data per la prima difesa titolata di Sami Zayn. Il regno da campione Intercontinentale verrà difeso la prossima settimana, lunedì 15 aprile contro Chad Gable in quel di Montreal, la città natale di Sami.
