WWE | Cody Rhodes batte Logan Paul nonostante le scorrettezze di quest’ultimo

WWE: Cody Rhodes batte Logan Paul nonostante le scorrettezze di quest’ultimo (Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Siamo quindi arrivati al Main Event di serata e si tratta del match valevole per l’Undisputed WWE Championship fra il campione Cody Rhodes e lo sfidante Logan Paul. Ricordiamo che il match è un Champion vs Champion dato che anche Logan è campione ed U.S. Champion, ma il match è valevole solo per la cintura detenuta da Cody Rhodes. Will @LoganPaul walk out of #WWEKingAndQueen as Undisputed WWE Champion? pic.twitter.com/wJCS4rDT4C— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024 WOAHHHHHH@CodyRhodes has arrived to #WWEKingAndQueen! pic.twitter.com/vYTZm1wYNc— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024 Tenacia vs astuzia Fin dai primi momenti si capisce che i due hanno tattiche diverse e mentre Cody cerca una dimostrazione giusta e corretta di superiorità, Logan cerca di rispondere con agilità ed astuzia. Ma i due capiscono che bisogna fare qualcosa di diverso e iniziano ad ingranare con mosse e voli fuori dal ring.
