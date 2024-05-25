WWE | Cody Rhodes batte Logan Paul nonostante le scorrettezze di quest’ultimo

(Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Siamo quindi arrivati al Main Event di serata e si tratta del match valevole per l’Undisputed WWE Championship fra il campionee lo sfidante. Ricordiamo che il match è un Champion vs Champion dato che ancheè campione ed U.S. Champion, ma il match è valevole solo per la cintura detenuta da. Will @walk out of #WWEKingAndQueen as Undisputed WWE Champion? pic.twitter.com/wJCS4rDT4C— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024 WOAHHHHHH@has arrived to #WWEKingAndQueen! pic.twitter.com/vYTZm1wYNc— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024 Tenacia vs astuzia Fin dai primi momenti si capisce che i due hanno tattiche diverse e mentrecerca una dimostrazione giusta e corretta di superiorità,cerca di rispondere con agilità ed astuzia. Ma i due capiscono che bisogna fare qualcosa di diverso e iniziano ad ingranare con mosse e voli fuori dal ring.

WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 Results: Cody Rhodes Topples Logan Paul - WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 Results: cody Rhodes Topples logan Paul - cody Rhodes defeated logan Paul at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 in Saudi Arabia to retain the Universal Championship. forbes

Fans think Logan Paul just got ‘cooked’ on SmackDown after major blunder on the eve of WWE title match with Cody Rhodes - Fans think logan Paul just got ‘cooked’ on SmackDown after major blunder on the eve of WWE title match with cody Rhodes - WWE Undisputed Champion cody Rhodes arguably got the better of challenger logan Paul on the eve of their title bout in Saudi Arabia. The two square off in Jeddah at King and Queen of the Ring as ... talksport

WWE King and Queen of the Ring LIVE RESULTS: All the action from Jeddah as big PLE returns – updates - WWE King and Queen of the Ring LIVE RESULTS: All the action from Jeddah as big PLE returns – updates - WWE King and Queen of the Ring is BACK for for the first time since 2021 – and there are some huge matches in store TONIGHT! WWE Undisputed Champion cody Rhodes headlines against US Champ ... thesun.co.uk