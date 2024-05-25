WWE | Cody Rhodes batte Logan Paul nonostante le scorrettezze di quest’ultimo

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Fa il suo trionfale ingresso in arena l’Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes che è pronto a parlare ma viene immediatamente interrotto dall’arrivo dello U.S. Champion Logan Paul. Un ultimo confronto Logan comincia subito a parlare ricordando di come sia riuscito a fare sembrare uno stupido Cody, dicendo che non è stato difficile fargli firmare il suo contratto.
Ieri notte a SmackDown, è andata in scena la firma del contratto che ha ufficializzato il match tra Cody Rhodes e Logan Paul al PLE King & Queen Of The Ring in programma il prossimo 25 maggio in Arabia Saudita presso il Jeddah Superdome.
La scorsa notte a SmackDown abbiamo avuto la firma dei contratti tra Cody Rhodes e Logan Paul. Un segmento diverso dal solito dato che il campione US ha stilato lui stesso un contratto con i suoi termini, nei quali vi è inclusa la stipulazione Winner Takes All.
