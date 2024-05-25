Il prossimo 15 giugno la WWE ha in programma Clash At The Castle in Scozia presso OVO Hydro di Glasgow. Ebbene sembra che in Scozia sia scoppiata una polemica per l’eccessivo costo dei biglietti per l’evento con diversi fan che avrebbero espresso frustrazione e spiegato di non poter far fronte al costo. zonawrestling

WWE: A Clash at the Castle sarà Priest vs McIntyre per il World Heavyweight Title - WWE: A clash at the castle sarà Priest vs McIntyre per il World Heavyweight Title - Subito dopo la finale del King of the Ring vinta da Gunther, Triple H è stato intervistato da Kyla Braxton in merito ad un importante annuncio. Il 15 giugno a clash at the castle, Damian Priest difend ... zonawrestling

Piper Niven Can’t Wait To “Clash” With WWE Women’s Champion Bayley Again - Piper Niven Can’t Wait To “clash” With WWE Women’s Champion Bayley Again - WWE SmackDown Superstar Piper Niven is looking forward to facing Bayley once again, possibly in the powerhouse's homeland of Scotland. ewrestlingnews

Drew McIntyre To Challenge Damian Priest For WWE World Heavyweight Title At WWE Clash At The Castle - Drew McIntyre To Challenge Damian Priest For WWE World Heavyweight Title At WWE clash At The castle - Fans can check out the lineup for WWE clash at the castle by clicking here. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more. fightful