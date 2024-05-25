Fonte : cinefilos di 25 mag 2024

Venom | The Last Dance - alcuni rumor sulla trama svelano i villain e piani per… Peter Parker!

Venom: The Last Dance, alcuni rumor sulla trama svelano i villain e piani per… Peter Parker! (Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) È stato recentemente confermato che Venom: The Last Dance sarà l’ultimo film della serie di successo della Sony. Questo potrebbe essere dovuto al fatto che Tom Hardy è pronto ad andare avanti o al fatto che i Marvel Studios hanno i loro piani per il simbionte. In ogni caso, dopo il grande successo di Venom e Venom: La furia di Carnage ha ottenuto una performance di tutto rispetto nel post-pandemia del 2021, la Sony spera senza dubbio che questa trilogia si concluda su una nota alta (e redditizia). Mentre il film rimane avvolto nella segretezza, una fuga di notizie sulla trama di Venom: The Last Dance ha preso piede di recente sui social media. Si dice che, dopo aver appreso di Spider-Man dal film Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom voglia uccidere un Peter Parker di 10 anni nel tentativo di evitare di subire lo stesso destino di molte delle sue varianti multiversali: la morte per mano dell’Uomo Ragno.
