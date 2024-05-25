Quando io e mio marito condividiamo la nostra decisione di non avere figli veniamo trascinati nel fango | lo sfogo dell’influencer Karina Irby

(Di sabato 25 maggio 2024)è un’influencer 34enne con più di un milione di followers su Instagram ed è molto conosciuta per i contenuti sul “body positivity” e l’accettazione di sé stessi. Famosa per i suoi post senza usare ritocchi di Photoshop,è finita recentemente sotto le luci dei riflettori per alcune sue dichiarazioni sul fatto di non volere una gravidanza. Meno di una settimana fa, l’influencer, con un post sul suo profilo Instagram, ha spiegato di non desiderare una famiglia, ma ogni volta la gente a cui lo dice si mostra turbata e non rispetta la sua scelta.ha raccontato dell’incontro con una signora, che, notando la fede nuziale al dito, le ha chiesto se avrebbe avuto a breve una gravidanza.l’influencer le ha risposto che lei e ilnon erano intenzionati ad, la donna ha cambiato immediatamente espressione, mostrandosi completamente contraria. “Ci sono un milione di account di mamme e bambini sui social e noi, persone senza, supportiamo e godiamo dei contenuti.

