Lutto nel golf - è morto Grayson Murray | aveva 30 anni

Jim Nantz chokes up as he announces Grayson Murray's death on CBS as he legendary broadcaster mourns loss of golfer 'gone way too soon' - Jim Nantz chokes up as he announces Grayson murray's death on CBS as he legendary broadcaster mourns loss of golfer 'gone way too soon' - A visibly and audibly emotional Jim Nantz broke the news to a CBS audience that Grayson murray - the 58th ranked golfer in the world - had suddenly passed away at the age of 30. dailymail.co.uk

Former PGA Tour Winner Tragically Passes Away at 30 - Former PGA Tour Winner Tragically Passes Away at 30 - Fans received some sad news out of the golf world today, when the PGA Tour announced that former two-time tournament champion Grayson murray has tragically passed away at the age of 30. We were ... newsweek

PGA Tour golfer Murray dies at 30 - PGA Tour golfer murray dies at 30 - US golfer Grayson murray, who won his second PGA TOUR title at the Sony Open in January, died Saturday at the age of 30, the tour said in a statement.A solid season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 saw ... sports.yahoo