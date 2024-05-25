Fonte : sportface di 25 mag 2024

Lutto nel golf - è morto Grayson Murray | aveva 30 anni

Lutto nel golf, è morto Grayson Murray: aveva 30 anni (Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Dramma nel mondo del golf. È morto questa mattina Grayson Murray, 30 anni, giocatore del Pga Tour e numero 58 del mondo. L’annuncio è stato dato da Jay Monahan, commisioner del circuito americano. Nato a Raleigh, in North Carolina, Murray militava sul Pga dal 2017 e ha vinto in carriera due tornei, l’ultimo in gennaio alle Hawaii, il Sony Open. Non si conoscono ancora le cause del decesso. Murray stava giocando il Charles Schwab Challenge a Fort Worth in Texas e ieri si era ritirato dopo 16 buche del secondo giro. Gli organizzatori, dopo aver parlato coi genitori di Murray, hanno annunciato che il torneo continuerà. SportFace. .
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti

Jim Nantz chokes up as he announces Grayson Murray's death on CBS as he legendary broadcaster mourns loss of golfer 'gone way too soon' - Jim Nantz chokes up as he announces Grayson murray's death on CBS as he legendary broadcaster mourns loss of golfer 'gone way too soon' - A visibly and audibly emotional Jim Nantz broke the news to a CBS audience that Grayson murray - the 58th ranked golfer in the world - had suddenly passed away at the age of 30. dailymail.co.uk

Former PGA Tour Winner Tragically Passes Away at 30 - Former PGA Tour Winner Tragically Passes Away at 30 - Fans received some sad news out of the golf world today, when the PGA Tour announced that former two-time tournament champion Grayson murray has tragically passed away at the age of 30. We were ... newsweek

PGA Tour golfer Murray dies at 30 - PGA Tour golfer murray dies at 30 - US golfer Grayson murray, who won his second PGA TOUR title at the Sony Open in January, died Saturday at the age of 30, the tour said in a statement.A solid season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 saw ... sports.yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Lutto nel
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.