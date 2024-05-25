Fonte : ilgiornaleditalia di 25 mag 2024

Filling the music - coro pop di bambini tra 5 e 15 anni riprende Casa mia di Ghali e il minuto di silenzio per morti a Gaza - VIDEO

Filling the music, coro pop di bambini tra 5 e 15 anni riprende Casa mia di Ghali e il minuto di silenzio per morti a Gaza - VIDEO (Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Il coro pop under 18 Filling the music ha ripreso Casa mia di Ghali, la canzone arrivata quinta a Sanremo, sempre del cantante, il minuto di silenzio chiesto in piazza Duomo al concerto di Radio Italia Live. Il coro pop rappresentato da bambini e ragazzini che vanno dai 5 a 15 anni, ha voluto omaggi .
