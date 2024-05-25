Fallout – A tale of Mutation - la recensione | le Wasteland secondo Third Editions

(Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Che l’universo di, nell’ultimo periodo, sia tornato particolarmente in voga non è certo un segreto. Spinte dal successo planetario raggiunto dall’omonima serie Amazon Prime, le celebridella pluripremiata saga sembrano vivere una seconda giovinezza: una transizione, seppur non riuscita alla perfezione, alla current gen per4, voci di corridoio sempre più insistenti in merito ad un nuovo capitolo del franchise, nuovi record su Steam (e soci) per i capitoli più illustri. Il tutto, notizia abbastanza recente, senza dimenticare la conferma ufficiale di una seconda stagione della serie TV citata in apertura. Sì, è davvero un periodo d’oro per; motivo per cui, oggi, abbiamo deciso di parlarvi di uno dei libri più interessanti dedicati alla genesi e all’evoluzione di una delle serie più iconiche del nostro medium. E grazie alla copia fornitaci dal team di, oggi vi proponiamo la nostradi– Aof

