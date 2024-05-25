Fonte : movieplayer di 25 mag 2024

Blade - il reboot ha ancora problemi | cambia la sceneggiatura di nuovo?

Blade reboot

Blade, il reboot ha ancora problemi: cambia la sceneggiatura (di nuovo)? (Di sabato 25 maggio 2024) Sembra che i Marvel Studios non siano ancora riusciti a definire in tutto e per tutto il reboot di Blade, con altri problemi legati alla sceneggiatura... ma non solo. Il reboot di Blade targato Marvel Studios sembra essere appeso al filo... di una spada. Annunciato con grande entusiasmo oltre quattro anni fa al San Diego Comic-Con, con Mahershala Ali Mahershala Ali nei panni del cacciatore di vampiri, il progetto ha attraversato un percorso tortuoso. Dopo numerosi cambi di registi e sceneggiatori, sembrava che le riprese potessero finalmente iniziare questo autunno. Tuttavia, nuove indiscrezioni suggeriscono che il film sta subendo un ulteriore, importante riscrittura. Il nuovo Blade e i suoi vecchi problemi Il progetto del reboot su Blade Blade sembrava finalmente essere tornato sulla buona strada dopo un recente aggiornamento ….
