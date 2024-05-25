Fonte : zonawrestling di 25 mag 2024

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 – Preview

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 – Preview (Di sabato 25 maggio 2024)   Buongiorno amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti in questa nuova Preview. Siamo in casa AEW e ci prepariamo ad assistere a Double Or Nothing, un PPV storico per la compagnia di Tony Khan perchè esattamente 5 anni fa iniziò l’avventura della AEW proprio con questo evento. Da allora son cambiate molte cose e dopo 5 anni assisteremo ad un’edizone di DoN che leggendo la card e vedendo come ci si arriva promette spettacolo. Io sono Umberto e con la promessa di leggervi tutti, quindi, non mi resta che augurarvi buona lettura e sono curioso di sapere le vostre opinioni e soprattutto i vostri pronostici nei commenti. i TRIPLE THREAT Chris Jericho (c) HOOK vs Katsuyori Shibata vs in a FTW Rules Match for the FTW Championship Partiamo dalle note positive, che dir si voglia Chris Jericho in qualche modo è riuscito a dare un minimo di importanza anche ad un titolo non riconosciuto ufficialmente.
  • Nella notte tra domenica 26 e lunedì 27 maggio si celebrerà il quinto anniversario della AEW con Double or Nothing 2024. In vista di un’occasione così particolare, noi di All About Elite non potevamo esimerci dal proporvi un’edizione speciale del nostro programma dedicato all’analisi di Dynamite e del mondo AEW a tutto tondo.
  • Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di Dynamite. Mancano pochi giorni a Double Or Nothing e quasi tutte le rivalità che culmineranno in un match al PPV sono molto più che accese.
  • Subito dopo il tag team match lottato assieme ad Orange Cassidy, Will Ospreay ha subito un pesante attacco da parte della Undisputed Kingdom. Il campione International, Roderick Strong ha avuto momentaneamente la meglio sull’inglese portandolo al sanguinamento e infine ad avvertirlo in vista del loro one on one di Double or Nothing.
