AEW Double or Nothing 2024 – Preview

Nella notte tra domenica 26 e lunedì 27 maggio si celebrerà il quinto anniversario della AEW con Double or Nothing 2024. In vista di un’occasione così particolare, noi di All About Elite non potevamo esimerci dal proporvi un’edizione speciale del nostro programma dedicato all’analisi di Dynamite e del mondo AEW a tutto tondo.
Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di Dynamite. Mancano pochi giorni a Double Or Nothing e quasi tutte le rivalità che culmineranno in un match al PPV sono molto più che accese.
Subito dopo il tag team match lottato assieme ad Orange Cassidy, Will Ospreay ha subito un pesante attacco da parte della Undisputed Kingdom. Il campione International, Roderick Strong ha avuto momentaneamente la meglio sull’inglese portandolo al sanguinamento e infine ad avvertirlo in vista del loro one on one di Double or Nothing.
