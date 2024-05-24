ZERO LATENCY ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE DATE FOR WARHAMMER 40,000 | SPACE MARINE VR - DEFENDERS OF AVARAX - COMING OCTOBER 2024

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Set in the40,000:universe, the exclusive new free-roam VR experience will be available at's 90+ venues globally. MELBOURNE, Australia, May 23,/PRNewswire/, the global leader in immersive entertainment and creator of the largest true in-person free-roam VR network in the world, has revealed thefor the hotly anticipatedVR:ofto venues globally in. InVR:of, you will play as a, a genetically enhanced super-soldier. Exploring the Hive City of Fervastium, players will delve deep into a vault on an important mission that could turn the tide and help beat back the Tyranids, an all-consuming alien swarm from beyond the known galaxy. Using a wide range of weapons from thearsenal, players will fight off voracious swarms of Tyranids as they step into the shoes of these highly disciplined and indomitable warriors.

