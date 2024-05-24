ZERO LATENCY ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE DATE FOR WARHAMMER 40,000 | SPACE MARINE VR - DEFENDERS OF AVARAX - COMING OCTOBER 2024

ZERO LATENCY , the global leader in immersive entertainment and creator of the largest true in-person free-roam VR network in the world, has revealed the RELEASE DATE for the hotly anticipated SPACE MARINE VR: DEFENDERS of AVARAX, COMING to venues globally in OCTOBER 2024. In SPACE MARINE VR: DEFENDERS of AVARAX , you will play as a SPACE MARINE, a genetically enhanced super-soldier. Exploring the Hive City of Fervastium, players will delve deep into a vault on an important mission that could turn the tide and help beat back the Tyranids, an all-consuming alien swarm from beyond the known galaxy. Using a wide range of weapons from the SPACE MARINE arsenal, players will fight off voracious swarms of Tyranids as they step into the shoes of these highly disciplined and indomitable warriors.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
