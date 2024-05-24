Fonte : windows8.myblog di 24 mag 2024

YouTube Introduce Dream Track: Crea Colonne Sonore di 30 Secondi con l’AI (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) YouTube ha annunciato l’inizio dei test per Dream Track per Shorts, una suite di funzionalità sperimentali che consente di Creare Colonne Sonore di 30 Secondi con l’AIuto dell’AI generativa. Dream Track è stato annunciato l’anno scorso ed è sviluppato in collaborazione con Google DeepMind. Il gigante dello streaming … ? .
