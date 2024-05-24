Vancouver Whitecaps-Inter Miami CF domenica 26 maggio 2024 ore 04 | 30 | formazioni - quot - pronostici

Fonte : infobetting di 24 mag 2024

Vancouver Whitecaps-Inter Miami CF domenica 26 maggio 2024 ore 04:30: formazioni, quote, pronostici

Vancouver Whitecaps-Inter Miami CF (domenica 26 maggio 2024 ore 04:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) È partito a spron battuto l’Inter Miami CF del tata Martino, che ha già preso la vetta della Eastern Conference della MLS con un punto di vantaggio (e una gara in più) rispetto a Cincinnati. Sul campo del Vancouver Whitecaps Messi e compagni proveranno ad allungare la striscia di risultati utili consecutivi, che li vede con 6 vittorie ed un pareggio nelle ultime InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici .
