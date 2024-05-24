Fonte : esports247 di 24 mag 2024

The Witcher 3 | Redkit - il sogno di tutti i modder è finalmente diventato realtà

The Witcher

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a esports247©

The Witcher 3: Redkit, il sogno di tutti i modder è finalmente diventato realtà (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Il viaggio dello strigo Geralt di Rivia non è ancora terminato. Grazie al nuovo editor di mod, The Witcher 3: Redkit, i giocatori possono ora espandere l’universo di The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt come mai prima d’ora. Disponibile esclusivamente per PC (Steam, Epic Games Store e GOG), Redkit offre un’opportunità unica per i modder, esperti e aspiranti tali, di creare contenuti nuovi e originali per questo amato titolo, prolungandone la vita ben oltre i confini stabiliti dal gioco base e dai DLC ufficiali. Un editor per un’infinita creatività Redkit è costruito sul REDengine, il motore di gioco sviluppato da CD Projekt Red, e rappresenta l’ultimo regalo degli sviluppatori polacchi alla loro affezionata community. L’editor consente di creare una vasta gamma di contenuti: nuove missioni, storie, personaggi, animazioni, aree esplorabili, città, oggetti, armi, nemici e molto altro. Le possibilità sono quasi infinite, permettendo ai giocatori di dar vita alle proprie avventure all’interno del mondo di The Witcher 3.
Leggi tutta la notizia su esports247
Notizie su altre fonti: witcher redkit

  • L’editor di mod REDkit per The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriva il 21 maggio per i giocatori PC Da quando è stato lanciato nel 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt di CD Projekt RED si è imposto come uno dei giochi di ruolo (RPG) a mondo aperto più apprezzati, con oltre 50 milioni di copie vendute fino a marzo 2023.
    windows8.myblog

Nuove avventure in The Witcher 3: rilasciato il REDkit - Nuove avventure in The witcher 3: rilasciato il redkit - Il lancio del redkit per The witcher 3: Wild Hunt su PC, consente ai fan di creare nuove avventure e contenuti per lo strigo, espandendo il gioco. icrewplay

Witcher 3 Dev Sets REDkit Mod Challenge, I Want To See The Weirdest, Boldest, And Most Fan Fiction-y Mods - witcher 3 Dev Sets redkit Mod Challenge, I Want To See The Weirdest, Boldest, And Most Fan Fiction-y Mods - CD Projekt Red is setting a challenge for witcher 3 modders to showcase their "weirdest" and "boldest" creations. msn

This iconic Witcher 3 sword made it into the RPG's best expansion, all because a modder won a replica of it years before - This iconic witcher 3 sword made it into the RPG's best expansion, all because a modder won a replica of it years before - A former witcher 3 developer has revealed Aerondight made it into the game's Blood and Wine expansion as a tribute to when he won the sword itself from CD Projekt. yahoo

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.