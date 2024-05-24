The Witcher 3 | Redkit - il sogno di tutti i modder è finalmente diventato realtà

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Il viaggio dello strigo Geralt di Rivia non è ancora terminato. Grazie al nuovo editor di mod, The3:, i giocatori possono ora espandere l’universo di The3: Wild Hunt come mai prima d’ora. Disponibile esclusivamente per PC (Steam, Epic Games Store e GOG),offre un’opportunità unica per i, esperti e aspiranti tali, di creare contenuti nuovi e originali per questo amato titolo, prolungandone la vita ben oltre i confini stabiliti dal gioco base e dai DLC ufficiali. Un editor per un’infinita creativitàè costruito sul REDengine, il motore di gioco sviluppato da CD Projekt Red, e rappresenta l’ultimo regalo degli sviluppatori polacchi alla loro affezionata community. L’editor consente di creare una vasta gamma di contenuti: nuove missioni, storie, personaggi, animazioni, aree esplorabili, città, oggetti, armi, nemici e molto altro. Le possibilità sono quasi infinite, permettendo ai giocatori di dar vita alle proprie avventure all’interno del mondo di The3.

