The Substance | I Wonder Pictures porta in Italia l’horror con Demi Moore in concorso al Festival di Cannes

The Substance

The Substance: I Wonder Pictures porta in Italia l’horror con Demi Moore in concorso al Festival di Cannes (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) L'horror femminista The Substance, diretto da Coralie Fargeat e interpretato da Demi Moore e Margaret Qualley, arriverà nelle nostre sale grazie a I Wonder Pictures, che si dice molto soddisfatta dell'acquisto.
