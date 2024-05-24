The Last of Us – Stagione 2 | Jeffrey Wright si unisce al cast per il ruolo di Isaac

Jeffrey Wright, attore afroamericano noto per il ruolo di Bernard in Westworld, tornerà nella famiglia di HBO interpretando il ruolo di Isaac nella seconda stagione di The Last Of Us, in onda in Italia in esclusiva su Sky, e in esclusiva streaming su NOW nel 2025. cinemaserietv

