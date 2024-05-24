The Last Of Us 2 - Jeffrey Wright sarà di nuovo Isaac

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024), attore afroamericano noto per il ruolo di Bernard in Westworld, tornerà nella famiglia di HBO interpretando il ruolo dinella seconda stagione di TheOf Us, in onda in Italia in esclusiva su Sky, e in esclusiva streaming su NOW nel 2025. Persi tratta di un doppio ritorno, dato che sua è anche la voce diin TheOf Us 2, il gioco da cui è tratta questa seconda stagione. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Theof Us (@theofus) Come riporta il comunicato ufficiale di presentazione,è il leader silenziosamente potente di un grande gruppo di miliziani che cercava la libertà, ma che invece è rimasto impantanato in una guerra senza fine contro un nemico sorprendentemente ingegnoso. L’attore nominato all’Oscar 2024 per American Fiction si unisce a un ricco cast composto dai ritornanti Bella Ramsey (Ellie) e Pedro Pascal (Joel), oltre alle new entry Isabella Merced (Dina), Kaitlina Dever (Abby), Tati Gabrielle (Nora) e Catherine O’Hara in un ruolo da guest star.

