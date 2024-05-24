The Last of Us 2 | Jeffrey Wright entra nel cast dei nuovi episodi - ecco chi interpreterà

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) La starsi unisce aldi Theof Us, mentre prosegue la lavorazione deglidella seconda stagione della serie HBO.è il nuovo arrivo nel riccodella seconda stagione di Theof Us, acclamata serie HBo che in Italia è disponibile in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming su NOW. In Theof Us 2,si calerà nei panni di Isaac, misterioso e potente leader di un gruppo di miliziani in cerca di libertà, rimasto impantanato in una guerra senza fine contro un nemico sorprendentemente pieno di risorse. Una conferma per HBO, visto cheaveva già interpretato Isaac nel videogioco Theof Us Part II. Uneccezionale per la serie ….

Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as Isaac in HBO's The Last of Us - jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as Isaac in HBO's The last of Us - Following Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson appearing in minor roles in the live-action show and not as Joel and Ellie respectively, jeffrey Wright will be getting the honour of continuing to bring to ... gamereactor.eu

