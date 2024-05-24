Rugby | gli Sharks battono Gloucester e conquistano la Challenge Cup

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) È andata in scena all’Hotspurs Stadium di Tottenham la finalissima dellaCup, la seconda manifestazione europea per club. E sul campo inglese sono scese ile i sudafricani, due formazioni che hanno vissuto una stagione difficilissima nei rispettivi campionati e che puntavano alla coppa continentale per trovare un sorriso. Ecco come è andata. Sono subito sotto pressione gli, che commettono molti falli nei primi minuti e al 6’ arriva il cartellino giallo per Aphelele Fassi. Insiste, va vicino alla meta con Harris che però non schiaccia e, così, al 14’ è un’infrazione degli inglesi che manda Siya Masuku sulla piazzola per lo 0-3. Continua a spingere ile sudafricani sempre più fallosi, che così permettono agli inglesi di risalire il campo. E al 22’ un fallo manda Caolan Englefield sulla piazzola da quasi 60 metri di distanza e il giocatore trova i pali per il pareggio.

Gloucester star relishing locking horns with ‘good friends’ as Sharks expect ‘Test match’ in all but name - gloucester star relishing locking horns with ‘good friends’ as sharks expect ‘Test match’ in all but name - South African flanker Ruan Ackermann has revealed he will be locking horns with “good friends” when gloucester face the sharks in Friday’s Challenge Cup final. The Pretoria-born back-row will be keen ... msn

Gloucester v Sharks LIVE! Challenge Cup final latest as Cherry and Whites meet South African side - gloucester v sharks LIVE! Challenge Cup final latest as Cherry and Whites meet South African side - Get the latest Rugby updates on Eurosport. Catch gloucester Rugby - Hollywoodbets sharks live on 24/05/2024. Find scores, stats and comments in real time. eurosport

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis injury, suspension list, predicted XIs - Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis injury, suspension list, predicted XIs - Los Blancos shared the spoils with Villarreal in a captivating 4-4 draw last weekend, while Manuel Pellegrini 's team went down 2-0 to Real Sociedad, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for ... sportsmole.co.uk