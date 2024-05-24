Rugby | gli Sharks battono Gloucester e conquistano la Challenge Cup

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©
Si chiude questo weekend la stagione del rugby europeo e a Tottenham andranno in scena le finali delle due coppe continentali. E venerdì sera all’Hotspur Stadium scenderanno in campo gli inglesi di Gloucester e i sudafricani Sharks per giocarsi il titolo della Challenge Cup.
oasport
Gloucester star relishing locking horns with ‘good friends’ as Sharks expect ‘Test match’ in all but name - gloucester star relishing locking horns with ‘good friends’ as sharks expect ‘Test match’ in all but name - South African flanker Ruan Ackermann has revealed he will be locking horns with “good friends” when gloucester face the sharks in Friday’s Challenge Cup final. The Pretoria-born back-row will be keen ... msn
Gloucester v Sharks LIVE! Challenge Cup final latest as Cherry and Whites meet South African side - gloucester v sharks LIVE! Challenge Cup final latest as Cherry and Whites meet South African side - Get the latest Rugby updates on Eurosport. Catch gloucester Rugby - Hollywoodbets sharks live on 24/05/2024. Find scores, stats and comments in real time. eurosport
Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis injury, suspension list, predicted XIs - Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis injury, suspension list, predicted XIs - Los Blancos shared the spoils with Villarreal in a captivating 4-4 draw last weekend, while Manuel Pellegrini 's team went down 2-0 to Real Sociedad, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for ... sportsmole.co.uk