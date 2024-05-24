Movie look addicted | i look anni ’60 ispirati a Mother’s Instinct

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Come può un raffinato noir, dal ritmo tipicamente serrato come per definizione ci si aspetterebbe, dissipare totalmente l’aura di suspense che aleggia sul panorama moda odierno? Riaccendendo una volta per tutte la passione per quelle mise di matrice retrò le quali abbiamo visto catturare l’attenzione generale qua e là nel corso degli ultimi mesi, rendendo definitivamente il vintage tendenza cardine. Un’atmosfera nostalgica, quella trasmessa, che sappiamo bene esercitare da sempre grande fascino, seguitando a sedurre sia che si tratti di attingere dagli archivi delle maison d’alta moda per prendere parte a sfarzosi eventi mondani che come fonte di tendenze soltanto passeggere. Non è un caso, infatti, come durante gli ultimi Met Gala il tema dell’anno – “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” – sia stato quasi totalmente oscurato vista la predilezione per abiti che fossero al contempo opere, pezzi storici gelosamente custoditi sino a quel momento.

