Fonte : sportface di 24 mag 2024

Moto2 GP Catalogna 2024 - risultati e classifica Practice 1 | Navarro miglior temp - decimo Arbolino

Moto2 GP Catalogna 2024, risultati e classifica Practice 1: Navarro miglior tempo, decimo Arbolino (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) I risultati delle Practice 1 di Moto2 per quanto riguarda il GP di Catalogna 2024: la wild card spagnola, esperto pilota ventottenne, comanda dominando la sessione di Practice 1 in terra catalana sul tracciato di Montmelò, alle sue spalle Roberts e Munoz. Completano la top-5 odierna Gonzalez e Aldeguer. Soltanto decimo Tony Arbolino, è il migliore degli italiani. Di seguito ecco la classifica top-10 di oggi. risultati Practice 1 Moto2 GP Catalogna J.Navarro 1’42.807 J.Roberts +0.208 D.Muñoz +0.237 M.Gonzalez +0.269 F.Aldeguer +0.276 A.Canet +0.295 F.Salac +0.418 S.Garcia +0.425 A.Lopez +0.495 T.Arbolino +0.548 SportFace. .
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: practice moto2

  • Sul circuito di Jerez de la Frontera, dove fa tappa la Moto2 per il GP di Spagna 2024, è stato Joe Roberts a mettere a referto il miglior tempo nella Practice 1. Il pilota della Kalex ha fermato il cronometro in 1’40?664, riuscendo a stare davanti alle Boscoscuro di Fermin Aldeguer (+0?234) e Sergio Garcia (+0?267).
    sportface

2024 Catalunya Moto3, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results - 2024 Catalunya Moto3, Barcelona - Friday practice Results - practice results from the Moto3 2024 Catalunya Grand Prix (round 5) in Jerez, which saw David Alonso open with record breaking pace. crash

Moto2 Catalunya, FP: Gonzalez Under the Lap Record - moto2 Catalunya, FP: Gonzalez Under the Lap Record - Sergio Garcia heads to the Catalan Grand Prix this weekend as the moto2 championship leader, following his French GP win two weeks ago. bikesportnews

Gonzalez on lap record pace ahead of Lopez in Barcelona - Gonzalez on lap record pace ahead of Lopez in Barcelona - The Spaniard was quickest in the opening moto2™ session of the weekend ahead of Lopez and Dixon ... motogp

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.