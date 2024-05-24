Moto2 GP Catalogna 2024 - risultati e classifica Practice 1 | Navarro miglior temp - decimo Arbolino

Sul circuito di Jerez de la Frontera, dove fa tappa la Moto2 per il GP di Spagna 2024, è stato Joe Roberts a mettere a referto il miglior tempo nella Practice 1. Il pilota della Kalex ha fermato il cronometro in 1’40?664, riuscendo a stare davanti alle Boscoscuro di Fermin Aldeguer (+0?234) e Sergio Garcia (+0?267).
sportface
2024 Catalunya Moto3, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results - 2024 Catalunya Moto3, Barcelona - Friday practice Results - practice results from the Moto3 2024 Catalunya Grand Prix (round 5) in Jerez, which saw David Alonso open with record breaking pace. crash
Moto2 Catalunya, FP: Gonzalez Under the Lap Record - moto2 Catalunya, FP: Gonzalez Under the Lap Record - Sergio Garcia heads to the Catalan Grand Prix this weekend as the moto2 championship leader, following his French GP win two weeks ago. bikesportnews
Gonzalez on lap record pace ahead of Lopez in Barcelona - Gonzalez on lap record pace ahead of Lopez in Barcelona - The Spaniard was quickest in the opening moto2™ session of the weekend ahead of Lopez and Dixon ... motogp