Milano - rider col doppio lavoro da pusher | arrestato in zona Porta Venezia

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024)– Il contatto via Whatsapp per l'incontro sotto casa. L'arrivo di uncon bicicletta evivande con il logo della società di delivery Just Eat. Il blitz della polizia e l'arresto di quello che poi si è rivelato un. L'intervento degli agenti della sezione "Contrasto del crimine diffuso" della Squadra mobile è avvenuto nella tarda serata di giovedì in via Frisi, a due passi da. L'arrivo delNel corso di un servizio antispaccio in, i poliziotti in borghese, coordinati dal dirigente Alfonso Iadevaia e dal funzionario Filippo Bosi, hanno notato alle 23 un uomo in strada, poi identificato per un trentasettenne italiano, che stava aspettando qualcuno. Dopo qualche minuto, è arrivato un trentaquattrenne peruviano in bici: inizialmente gli investigatori hanno pensato a una consegna di cibo, ma poi hanno notato il passaggio di una bustina.

