Leeds-Southampton finale playoff domenica 26 maggio 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni - quot - pronostici

Leeds-Southampton (finale playoff domenica 26 maggio 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Alla fine le due favorite di questi playoff, Leeds e Southampton, sono arrivate a giocarsi la promozione in Premier League con i suoi diritti televisivi ricchissimi oltre ovviamente al prestigio sportivo del quale beneficiano tutti i club che ne fanno parte. Entrambe le squadre hanno pareggiato in trasferta la seminale di andata per poi vincere InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici .
