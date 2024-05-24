Fonte : laverita.info di 24 mag 2024

La formula dell' unicità Lavoro e inclusione al book tour di Openjobmetis

formula dell

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a laverita.info©

«La formula dell'unicità». Lavoro e inclusione al book tour di Openjobmetis (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Alla presenza della vicesindaca Michela Favaro e dell’ad di Openjobmetis Rosario Rasizza, si è svolta al Teatro Caffè Muller di Torino la tappa del book tour «La formula dellunicità» per presentare il libro di Daniele Regolo, D&I Ambassador del Gruppo. .
Leggi tutta la notizia su laverita.info
Notizie su altre fonti

Where to watch and stream Formula E's 2023-24 season - Where to watch and stream formula E's 2023-24 season - The best place to keep track of the standings for the 2023-24 formula E season is the league's hub, which is filled with interesting statistics showing what's gone down this season and what the ... digitalspy

La biblioteca 0-18 di Cuneo ospita il secondo Book&Dj di giovani Wannabe - La biblioteca 0-18 di Cuneo ospita il secondo book&Dj di giovani Wannabe - La formula funziona e potrebbe essere uno dei lasciti di Giovani Wannabe alla Biblioteca 0-18». L’incontro è a ingresso libero senza obbligo di prenotazione. Il book&Dj di venerdì 24 maggio sarà il ... ideawebtv

Book Fest: Mestre si trasforma in una città da "sfogliare" - book Fest: Mestre si trasforma in una città da "sfogliare" - Dal 4 al 16 giugno ritorna la kermesse letteraria. Ospiti internazionali, 40 autori, comici, volti noti giornalisti e influencer ... metropolitano

Video di Tendenza
Video formula dell
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.