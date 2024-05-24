Guerra ultime notizie Israele | recuperati corpi di 3 ostaggi a Jabalya Cina circonda Taiwan | Test per presa del potere Oggi Corte Aja su Gaza

La Cina ha affermato oggi che le esercitazioni militari in corso attorno a Taiwan stanno testando la capacità di Pechino di prendere il potere sull'isola. Le manovre di due giorni iniziate ieri mettono alla prova la "capacità di presa congiunta del potere, attacchi congiunti e controllo dei territori chiave", ha detto il portavoce del Comando del Teatro orientale dell'Esercito popolare di liberazione Li Xi citato dai media statali cinesi.
Esercitazioni militari punitive contro Taiwan. Le chiamano proprio così i cinesi che hanno iniziato a sorpresa, senza alcun preavviso, una due giorni di esercitazioni militari intorno.
Il fotoreporter Andrea Forlani era a Taiwan al momento della scossa di terremoto. Nel suo racconto la paura, ma anche la sensazione di una popolazione abituata a non fermarsi.
