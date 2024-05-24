Guerra ultime notizie Israele | recuperati corpi di 3 ostaggi a Jabalya Cina circonda Taiwan | Test per presa del potere Oggi Corte Aja su Gaza

China says Taiwan's leadership pushing island into war, warns of "countermeasures" - China says taiwan's leadership pushing island into war, warns of "countermeasures" - Beijing: China said on Friday that taiwan's leadership was pushing the self-ruled island into war and warned of further "countermeasures", as Beijing conducted military drills around the territory. deccanchronicle

China: Drills around Taiwan test ‘seizure of power’ capability - China: Drills around taiwan test ‘seizure of power’ capability - BEIJING — China on Friday said ongoing drills encircling taiwan were testing the military’s ability to seize power over the self-ruled island. The two-day exercises are testing the “capability of ... msn

China stages mock missile strikes on Taiwan, jets with live missiles used in drill - China stages mock missile strikes on taiwan, jets with live missiles used in drill - The Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement the exercises, dubbed "Joint Sword - 2024A", were to "test the ability to jointly seize power, launch joint attacks and ... bdnews24