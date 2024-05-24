Fonte : ilsole24ore di 24 mag 2024

Guerra ultime notizie Israele | recuperati corpi di 3 ostaggi a Jabalya Cina circonda Taiwan | Test per presa del potere Oggi Corte Aja su Gaza

Guerra ultime notizie. Israele: recuperati corpi di 3 ostaggi a Jabalya. Cina circonda Taiwan: «Test per presa del potere». Oggi Corte Aja su Gaza (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Pechino afferma che le manovre militari in corso intorno a Taiwan sono un Test della «capacità di presa del potere». Taipei denuncia l’ingresso di due navi cinesi nelle sue acque limitate. Gli Usa rivedono i termini della cooperazione con la Georgia: restrizioni ai visti delle persone «legate alla legge sull’influenza straniera», annuncia Blinken. Putin Oggi e domani in Bielorussia.
  • La Cina ha affermato oggi che le esercitazioni militari in corso attorno a Taiwan stanno testando la capacità di Pechino di prendere il potere sull'isola. Le manovre di due giorni iniziate ieri mettono alla prova la "capacità di presa congiunta del potere, attacchi congiunti e controllo dei territori chiave", ha detto il portavoce del Comando del Teatro orientale dell'Esercito popolare di liberazione Li Xi citato dai media statali cinesi.
  • Esercitazioni militari punitive contro Taiwan. Le chiamano proprio così i cinesi che hanno iniziato a sorpresa, senza alcun preavviso, una due giorni di esercitazioni militari intorno.
  • Il fotoreporter Andrea Forlani era a Taiwan al momento della scossa di terremoto. Nel suo racconto la paura, ma anche la sensazione di una popolazione abituata a non fermarsi.
China says Taiwan's leadership pushing island into war, warns of "countermeasures" - China says taiwan's leadership pushing island into war, warns of "countermeasures" - Beijing: China said on Friday that taiwan's leadership was pushing the self-ruled island into war and warned of further "countermeasures", as Beijing conducted military drills around the territory. deccanchronicle

China: Drills around Taiwan test ‘seizure of power’ capability - China: Drills around taiwan test ‘seizure of power’ capability - BEIJING — China on Friday said ongoing drills encircling taiwan were testing the military’s ability to seize power over the self-ruled island. The two-day exercises are testing the “capability of ... msn

China stages mock missile strikes on Taiwan, jets with live missiles used in drill - China stages mock missile strikes on taiwan, jets with live missiles used in drill - The Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement the exercises, dubbed "Joint Sword - 2024A", were to "test the ability to jointly seize power, launch joint attacks and ... bdnews24

