Fonte : tuttoandroid di 24 mag 2024

Google Discover lancia la scheda per alba e tramonto

Google Discover

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

Google Discover lancia la scheda per alba e tramonto (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Nella parte superiore di Google Discover ora è presente una nuova scheda che mostrerà gli orari dell'alba e del tramonto. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. .
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
Notizie su altre fonti: google discover

  • Google ha deciso di introdurre alcune nuove funzioni in Discover e Ricerca, rimuovendone altre da Messaggi, scopriamo quali L'articolo Google dà, Google prende: novità e rimozioni per Discover, Ricerca e Messaggi proviene da TuttoAndroid.
    tuttoandroid

Google quietly updates your phone with new bell icon – it actually has a useful purpose and can be adjusted in two steps - google quietly updates your phone with new bell icon – it actually has a useful purpose and can be adjusted in two steps - google is quietly upgrading Android phones with a handy new feature that’s easy to miss. You just need to look for a new bell icon inside the google app – one of the most popular downloads ... thesun.co.uk

Google Discover rolling out Sunrise and Sunset card on Android, iOS - google discover rolling out Sunrise and Sunset card on Android, iOS - The latest addition to the carousel at the top of google discover is a card for Sunrise and Sunset. This will simply show “Sunrise Sunset time for your current ... 9to5google

Killer mum who beat toddler with cane because 'Bible told her to' will discover her fate today - Killer mum who beat toddler with cane because 'Bible told her to' will discover her fate today - A cheating mum who beat her toddler with a bamboo cane after claiming the Bible 'told her she could do it' faces life behind bars for her son's murder. Christina Robinson killed three-year-old ... birminghammail.co.uk

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.