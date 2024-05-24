Fonte : fanpage di 24 mag 2024

Gli incredibili guadagni di Luke Littler - il fenomeno delle freccette | in 5 mesi è diventato milionario

Gli incredibili guadagni di Luke Littler, il fenomeno delle freccette: in 5 mesi è diventato milionario (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Il 17enne inglese Luke Littler si è imposto a livello mondiale lo scorso gennaio 2024. In pochi mesi ha scalato tutte le classifiche e giovedì 23 maggio si è laureato il più giovane vincitore di sempre della Premier League Drafts. Con una escalation impressionante di guadagni, dalle cifre folli. .
