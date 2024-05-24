G-SHOCK, “A talk with…”: i 40 anni dell’iconico brand di orologi (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024)
Uno storytelling video che racconta il grande heritage del brand
attraverso le voci di quattro personaggi autorevoli del mondo della musica: Paola Zukar, Don Joe, Wad e Vettosi
G-SHOCK
ha una ricca storia da raccontare e ha deciso di farlo con un progetto speciale che scava nel profondo del proprio DNA, per far emergere i valori e gli aneddoti che hanno contribuito a renderlo l’icona che è oggi, affrontando tante sfide per rimanere un punto di riferimento anche dopo 40 anni
.
Quattro decadi in cui il brand
di orologi
indistruttibili è stato protagonista della cultura street, raccontate attraverso gli occhi e le parole di 4 personaggi autorevoli nel mondo della musica: l’artist manager Paola Zukar, il producer e dj Don Joe, Wad, radio personality, e il giovane rapper Vettosi.
Personalità diverse tra loro, ma accomunate dallo stesso heritage e tutte legate in qualche modo al mondo di G-SHOCK
: tutti infatti hanno un legame con la urban culture italiana, ma anche con il brand
, grazie a progetti fatti insieme o aneddoti di vissuto che vengono ripercorsi con loro in questo video.Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazine
