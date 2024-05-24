FP1 Shanghai - Formula E | alla Jaguar di Evans la prima prova

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) La categoria elettrificata delle quattro ruote ha alzato, finalmente, il sipario in Cina mandando in scena il primissimo appuntamento di questo lungo weekend che manderà in pista due gare in terra asiatica. Un antipasto iniziale che ha eletto, già, un primo vincitore di questa manche all’ombra della Grande Muraglia. Il miglior tempo delle FP1 diE in scena aè stato staccato da Mitchsu, con il pilota neozelandese che ha messo tutti in fila grazie a un’ottima prestazione. Secondo posto, invece, per Norman Nato su Andretti Global, mentre ha chiuso il primo podio virtuale Jean-Eric Vergne su DS Penske. FP1E: primo, poi Nato-Vergne. Chi sotto al podio? (Credit foto – Motorsport.com)Un buon quarto posto, appena sotto al podio, per Jake Hughes di McLaren che ha anticipato i più quotati Oliver Rowland di Nissan e Antonio Felix Da Costa di Porsche.

