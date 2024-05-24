Fonte : imiglioridififa di 24 mag 2024

FC 24 Obiettivo TOTS | Joshua Zirkzee TOTS

Obiettivo TOTS

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a imiglioridififa©

FC 24 Obiettivo TOTS: Joshua Zirkzee TOTS (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con gli obiettivi di EA Sports FC 24! Scopriamo insieme come completare quello denominato Joshua Zirkzee TOTS rilasciato durante l’evento TOTS! Joshua Zirkzee TOTS Completa questa serie di obiettivi per ottenere Joshua Zirkzee TOTS! Premi non scambiabili. Numero di incarichi da completare: 4 1x Squadra della stagione (TOTS) Zirkzee Non scambiab. Scadenza: 31 Maggio    Attaccante infallibile Obiettivo: Segna 11 gol in Squad Battles a livello Dilettante o superiore (o Rivals o Champions). Premio: 1x 80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack Non scambiab, 1x 500 XP. Talento olandese Obiettivo: Fornisci 5 assist in Squad Battles a livello Dilettante o superiore (o Rivals o Champions) con un oggetto giocatore olandese. Premio: 1x 81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack Non scambiab. Giocane 8 Obiettivo: Gioca 8 partite in Squad Battles a livello Dilettante o superiore (o Rivals o Champions).
Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififa
Notizie su altre fonti: tots joshua

  • Gli Obiettivi Joshua Zirkzee TOTS sono disponibili in EA FC 24. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team può essere riscattata completando i requisiti richiesti presenti nell’area dedicata. La carta dell’attaccante olandese può essere riscatta effettuando l’acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di venerdi 31 Maggio.
    fifaultimateteam

EA Sports FC 24 TOTS: ecco i migliori della Serie A - EA Sports FC 24 tots: ecco i migliori della Serie A - EA ha annunciato il tots di EA Sports FC 24 per la Serie A: vediamo quindi chi sono i migliori giocatori dell'anno secondo il videogioco. spaziogames

EA FC 24 Weekly TOTS player pick SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more - EA FC 24 Weekly tots player pick SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more - EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Weekly tots player pick SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to try their luck in obtaining one of the best Team of the Season items released so far in the game cycle. msn

EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS: release date, leaks, predictions and expected content - EA FC 24 Serie A tots: release date, leaks, predictions and expected content - The EA FC 24 Serie A tots squad will be released in Ultimate Team this week, with a NWSL tots squad set to be released alongside ... mirror.co.uk

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.