FC 24 Obiettivo TOTS | Joshua Zirkzee TOTS

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con gli obiettivi di EA Sports FC 24! Scopriamo insieme come completare quello denominatorilasciato durante l’eventoCompleta questa serie di obiettivi per ottenere! Premi non scambiabili. Numero di incarichi da completare: 4 1x Squadra della stagione (Non scambiab. Scadenza: 31 Maggio Attaccante infallibile: Segna 11 gol in Squad Battles a livello Dilettante o superiore (o Rivals o Champions). Premio: 1x 80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack Non scambiab, 1x 500 XP. Talento olandese: Fornisci 5 assist in Squad Battles a livello Dilettante o superiore (o Rivals o Champions) con un oggetto giocatore olandese. Premio: 1x 81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack Non scambiab. Giocane 8: Gioca 8 partite in Squad Battles a livello Dilettante o superiore (o Rivals o Champions).

