Face Mist | must have per l' Estate

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Ora che l’è ormai alle porte non c’è miglior alleato del. Conosciuto ormai nella Corea del Sud come uno dei prodotti fondamentali per la skincare, il- o semplicemente spray idratante - regala idratazione instantanea alla pelle preparandola ad assorbire al meglio i principi nutritivi di sieri e creme, ed è perfetto come base per il trucco. È un prodotto che può sostituire la crema idratante? No, ma può diventare il responsabile di attimi di puro sollievo, questo perché è una coccola perfetta da portare sempre in borsa. Che sia in ufficio, in giro con le amiche o al mare, vaporizzare sul viso questo spray rinfrescante può trasformarsi in un momento di benessere impossibile da abbandonare, sopratutto quando il caldo e l’afa si fanno invadenti. Attenzione però, questo spray non è da confondere con l’acqua termale, che ha principalmente un’azione lenitiva: consigliata per tutte le pelli sensibili e soggette a rossori, l’acqua termale si può vaporizzare su viso asciutto più volte al giorno per prevenire scottature - ovviamente senza dimenticare la crema solare - e lenire la pelle.

