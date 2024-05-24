Clash of Clans | Ronaldo - Ronaldinho e Aguero danno il benvenuto a Erling Haaland

HELSINKI, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Football legends Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Sergio Agüero have playfully called out star striker Erling Haaland online, voicing their frustrations over his major new deal with Supercell video game Clash of Clans. liberoquotidiano

Team Haaland: The people behind Erling – and why they think he could be worth £1bn one day - Team Haaland: The people behind Erling – and why they think he could be worth £1bn one day - These are the leading figures behind the Manchester City striker and how they get the most out of one of football’s biggest stars ... nytimes

Clash Of Clans 'More' Event: All Rewards & How You Can Get Them - clash Of clans 'More' Event: All Rewards & How You Can Get Them - After the smashing success of the 'clash with Haaland' event, many clash of clans players asked Supercell for an even bigger event with more rewards. What was Supercell's reply to these calls Well, ... msn

Christina Ricci creates her very own custom tarot deck called Cat Full of Spiders: 'My passion project!' - Christina Ricci creates her very own custom tarot deck called Cat Full of Spiders: 'My passion project!' - The 44-year-old former child star is depicted on all 78 cards, illustrated by Long Beach-based cartoonist Felipe Flores, and she teased her 'three favorite cards' ... dailymail.co.uk