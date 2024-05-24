Career Days 2024, UniBg apre le porte del mondo del lavoro ai suoi studenti (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024)
Bergamo. Il 28, 29 e 30 maggio si terranno i Career Days UniBg 2024
, Dalle 9,30 alle 15,30 la sede universitaria di via dei Caniana ospiterà il consueto trittico di giornate in cui i referenti delle risorse umane incontreranno studentesse, studenti
, laureate e laureati UniBg
che vogliono mettere alla prova le competenze acquisite nel percorso di studi, vivere un’esperienza di tirocinio o mettersi in gioco nel mercato del lavoro
.
Nelle tre giornate, rivolte a studentesse e studenti
, laureate e laureati dei Dipartimenti di Scienze aziendali e Scienze Economiche, Giurisprudenza, Lingue, Letterature e Culture straniere, Lettere, Filosofia, Comunicazione, Scienze Umane e Sociali dell’Università degli studi di Bergamo, saranno presenti 36 aziende e enti (12 in ciascuna giornata), compreso l’Ateneo orobico che anche quest’anno parteciperà come ente pubblico alla ricerca di nuove risorse.
Gli ambiti professionali più richiesti riguardano i settori di data analysis, energia e sostenibilità ambientale, comunicazione, consulenza aziendale, customer care, risorse umane.
