Autism Friendly | tornano gli spettacoli da UCI Cinemas

Continua l’iniziativa per l’accessibilità al cinema dedicata alle persone nello spettro autistico e a tutte le famiglie Il sogno di vivere l’esperienza cinematografica in completa libertà, con la possibilità di muoversi dal posto e assistere alle proiezioni in un ambiente favorevole anche per coloro che si trovano nello spettro autistico, è diventato realtà in 30 multisala UCI Cinemas: ogni domenica mattina, e in 5 sale selezionate anche ogni sabato mattina, saranno proiettati i film più amati dai piccini anche in versione Autism Friendly, nell’ambito della rassegna Kids Club.
