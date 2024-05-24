Autism Friendly | tornano gli spettacoli da UCI Cinemas

(Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024)domenica mattina e – in alcune sale selezionate, anche i sabato mattina – glida UCI. L’appuntamento della settimana è Blu e Flippy – Amici per le pinne.: la rassegna di UCIdedicata ai più piccoli Nell’ambito della rassegna Kids Club,si presenta con una selezione di film per bambini e ragazzi che, grazie al particolare sistema di adattamento ambientaleScreening, offre la possibilità anche a chi presenta un disturbo dello spettro autistico e disturbi sensoriali di traascorrere momenti sereni al cinema con la famiglia e gli amici, vivendo l’emozione del grande schermo in sala all’insegno del divertimento. Le proiezioninon sono pensate esclusivamente per persone nello spettro autistico, ma sono ideali anche per i bambini, che hanno la possibilità di godersi il film senza le restrizioni di una proiezione tradizionale.

Continua l’iniziativa per l’accessibilità al cinema dedicata alle persone nello spettro autistico e a tutte le famiglie Il sogno di vivere l’esperienza cinematografica in completa libertà, con la possibilità di muoversi dal posto e assistere alle proiezioni in un ambiente favorevole anche per coloro che si trovano nello spettro autistico, è diventato realtà in 30 multisala UCI Cinemas: ogni domenica mattina, e in 5 sale selezionate anche ogni sabato mattina, saranno proiettati i film più amati dai piccini anche in versione Autism Friendly, nell’ambito della rassegna Kids Club. lopinionista

