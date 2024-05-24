amfAR Gala 2024 - i 10 beauty look più belli secondo noi

Da Sarah Ferguson a Diane Kruger, da Andie MacDowell, all'ex calciatore brasiliano Ronaldo. Star e mondanità a Cannes sul tappeto rosso dell'annuale Gala dell'amfAR che si tiene in concomitanza con il Festival, presieduto quest'anno da Demi Moore, con Cher come guest star.
ilfogliettone
Nel ricco calendario di eventi che si susseguono al Festival di Cannes uno in particolare brilla più di una supernova: l'amfAR Gala, giunto alla 30esima edizione, è un cocktail di glamour stellare allo stato puro. Tra piume, look total white o black, colore e tanto sparkling, colpisce un tenero accessorio di stile.
vanityfair
È uno degli appuntamenti più attesi – e glamour – della rassegna del Festival del Cinema francese. Da sempre sinonimo di celebrities internazionali, look spettacolari e grande beneficienza, l’amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 è andato in scena ieri sera.
iodonna
Cannes 2024: Which stars besides Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum and Eva Longoria flashed the flesh at the festival A look at the most daring gowns - Cannes 2024: Which stars besides Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum and Eva Longoria flashed the flesh at the festival A look at the most daring gowns - There were over a dozen very risque gowns - think Bella Hadid 's sheer dress and Eva Longoria's plunging silver gown. Greta Gerwig also showed off her chest in a punging gown. dailymail.co.uk
Watch: Demi Moore ‘scolds’ audience as she introduces Cher at star-studded amfAR Gala - Watch: Demi Moore ‘scolds’ audience as she introduces Cher at star-studded amfar gala - This is the moment Demi Moore appears to scold an audience member while introducing Cher at a Cannes Film Festival event. The actor appeared on stage at the amfar Cinema Against AIDS gala to welcome ... yahoo
Cannes 2024: Stars shine in classic elegance on the red carpet - Cannes 2024: Stars shine in classic elegance on the red carpet - Class, grace, and chic reigned supreme on the red carpet this year. We forgot about extravagance, fancy cuts, flashy colors, ruffles, and other embellishments. Stars served us a feast of elegance at ... msn