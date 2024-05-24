Fonte : vanityfair di 24 mag 2024

amfAR Gala 2024 - i 10 beauty look più belli secondo noi

amfAR Gala

amfAR Gala 2024, i 10 beauty look più belli (secondo noi) (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Cat-eye formato bold, onde da sirena, code coquette e palpebre shiny. Tutta la bellezza delle star alla 30esima edizione dell'evento benefico in programma durante il Festival di Cannes.
  • Da Sarah Ferguson a Diane Kruger, da Andie MacDowell, all'ex calciatore brasiliano Ronaldo. Star e mondanità a Cannes sul tappeto rosso dell'annuale Gala dell'amfAR che si tiene in concomitanza con il Festival, presieduto quest'anno da Demi Moore, con Cher come guest star.
  • Nel ricco calendario di eventi che si susseguono al Festival di Cannes uno in particolare brilla più di una supernova: l'amfAR Gala, giunto alla 30esima edizione, è un cocktail di glamour stellare allo stato puro. Tra piume, look total white o black, colore e tanto sparkling, colpisce un tenero accessorio di stile.
  • È uno degli appuntamenti più attesi – e glamour – della rassegna del Festival del Cinema francese. Da sempre sinonimo di celebrities internazionali, look spettacolari e grande beneficienza, l’amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 è andato in scena ieri sera.
