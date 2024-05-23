WWE | Per Chad Gable King & Queen Of The Ring sarà un’occasione decisamente importante

(Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) Alzi la mano chi avrebbe voluto vederedetronizzare GUNTHER in quel di WrestleMania 40 per il titolo intercontinentale. Questo grande onore è toccato a Sami Zayn che però adesso ha a che fare con una nuova versione diche vuole assolutamente quella cintura. Una prima volta perInfattiandrà nuovamente all’assalto della cintura di Sami questo sabato aOf Theall’interno di un triple threat che comprenderà anche Bronson Reed. Perquestaimportantissima perché coincide con una prima volta assoluta. Infatti peril primo match valido per un titolo singolo in PLE. For the first time ever atof thewill compete for a singles title on a WWE PLE. pic.twitter.com/1aUHoMsF0r— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) May 22, 2024 .

