WWE: Per Chad Gable King & Queen Of The Ring sarà un’occasione decisamente importante (Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024)
Alzi la mano chi avrebbe voluto vedere ChadGable detronizzare GUNTHER in quel di WrestleMania 40 per il titolo intercontinentale. Questo grande onore è toccato a Sami Zayn che però adesso ha a che fare con una nuova versione di Gable che vuole assolutamente quella cintura.
Una prima volta per Gable
Infatti Gable andrà nuovamente all’assalto della cintura di Sami questo sabato a King&; Queen Of The Ring all’interno di un triple threat che comprenderà anche Bronson Reed. Per Gable questa saràun’occasione importantissima perché coincide con una prima volta assoluta. Infatti per Chadsarà il primo match valido per un titolo singolo in PLE.
For the first time ever at King&; Queen of the Ring, ChadGable will compete for a singles title on a WWE PLE. pic.twitter.com/1aUHoMsF0r— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) May 22, 2024
