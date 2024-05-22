Fonte : zonawrestling di 22 mag 2024

WWE | Ultimatum per Axion e Frazer I Good Brothers vogliono i titoli di coppia di NXT

WWE: Ultimatum per Axion e Frazer. I Good Brothers vogliono i titoli di coppia di NXT (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) La scorsa notte a NXT i Good Brothers hanno attaccato Axiom e Nathan Frazer per poi alzare al cielo le ci tire di coppia di NXT. TOO SWEET!! #WWENXT @MachineGunKA @The BigLG pic.twitter.com/qoY0FP0fCJ— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) May 22, 2024 Gallows & Anderson hanno quindi lanciato il loro Ultimatum ai campioni di coppia, chiarendo di fatto la loro intenzione di conquistare quelle cinture. No time for celebrating…@MachineGunKA & @The BigLG just sent a message to @Axiom WWE & @WWEFrazer #WWENXT pic.twitter.
