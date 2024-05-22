WWE | Lola Vice spiazza tutti e volta le spalle a Shayna Baszler

NXT Underground Match Announced For NXT Battleground - NXT Underground Match Announced For NXT Battleground - An NXT Underground match has been added to the card for NXT Battleground. The alliance between lola vice and Shayna Baszler imploded on the May 21 episode of WWE NXT. The duo lost in the main event, ... yahoo
Triple threat match for North American title set for WWE NXT Battleground - Triple threat match for North American title set for WWE NXT Battleground - Oba Femi will defend the NXT North American title in Las Vegas on June 9 at the UFC Apex against both Wes Lee and Joe Coffey in a triple threat match. The result came after Coffey and Lee both pinned ... f4wonline
Shayna Baszler vs Lola Vice ufficiale per Battleground 2024 - Shayna Baszler vs lola vice ufficiale per Battleground 2024 - Shayna Baszler e lola vice si scontreranno ufficialmente in quel di NXT Battleground: Las Vegas, come annunciato stanotte da NXT. Nell’episodio di stanotte del territorio di sviluppo, le due fighter ... theshieldofwrestling