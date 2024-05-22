Fonte : dday di 22 mag 2024

Wiim Amp - in prova lo streamer amplificato che mancava

Wiim Amp

Wiim Amp, in prova lo streamer amplificato che mancava (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Abbiamo provato lo streamer già dotato di amplificazione interna al quale basta aggiungere una coppia di diffusori per formare un vero sistema Hi-Fi. Ben rifinito, compatto, con il giusto prezzo e con un eccellente applicazione può essere un prodotto vincente.
