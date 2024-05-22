Fonte : zonawrestling di 22 mag 2024

TNA | Jordynne Grace difenderà il Knockouts Title contro Marti Belle

TNA Jordynne

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

TNA: Jordynne Grace difenderà il Knockouts Title contro Marti Belle (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Attraverso le proprie pagine social, la TNA ha reso noto un Title match previsto per il prossimo episodio di iMPACT. Domani, giovedì 23 maggio, andrà in scena una nuova puntata del main show settimanale per la federazione canadese e Jordynne Grace sarà chiamata ad una nuova difesa. Questa volta il suo Knockouts World Championship verrà messo in palio contro Marti Belle.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: title jordynne

The Updated Lineup For Thursday’s Episode Of TNA Impact, Mark Briscoe/ROH News - The Updated Lineup For Thursday’s Episode Of TNA Impact, Mark Briscoe/ROH News - TNA Wrestling has announced several new matches for this week’s episode of Impact, including a Knockouts title match between jordynne Grace and Marti Belle. Additionally, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards ... ewrestlingnews

Joey Janela To Receive Final GCW World Title Shot At Cage Of Survival 3, Top Raw Moments | Fight Size - Joey Janela To Receive Final GCW World title Shot At Cage Of Survival 3, Top Raw Moments | Fight Size - Joey Janela To Receive Final GCW World title Shot At Cage Of Survival 3, Top Raw Moments | Fight Size Here is your fight size update for May 21, 2024. - Joey Janela will get one more crack at the GCW ... fightful

Jordynne Grace vs. Marti Belle, The System vs. Ryan Nemeth And Matt Hardy Added To 5/23 TNA iMPACT! - jordynne Grace vs. Marti Belle, The System vs. Ryan Nemeth And Matt Hardy Added To 5/23 TNA iMPACT! - First, jordynne Grace will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against former TNA Knockout Marti Belle. Also, Ryan Nemeth and Matt Hardy will take on the TNA Wrestling World Tag Team Champions ... fightful

Video di Tendenza
Video TNA Jordynne
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.