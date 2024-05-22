Speed 22 05 2024 Seconda chance

(Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Ciao Bro di Zona Wrestling, come sicuramente saprete Ivar che avrebbe dovuto affrontare Tyler Bate in questa puntata si è infortunato, pertanto è stato sostituito da Apollo Crews. Tyler Bate vs Apollo Crews Tempo-2:07 Apollo parte in quinta scaraventando fuori dal ring Tyler travolgendolo poi con un Moonsault e completando l’opera una volta riportato sul quadrato con un paio di devastanti German Suplex 1..2…l’inglese alza la spalla, Bate prova a reagire con un Spingboard Crossbody ma Crews lo precede e con una velocità e una precisione notevole afferra in aria l’avversario eseguendo un Samoan Drop 1…2….Bate ancora una volta non molla, il principe nigeriano successivamente esegue il suo Standing Moonsault e mentre schiena per l’ennesima volta il rivale Bate sguscia come un’anguilla e schiena di rapina Apollo 1…2…3. Vincitore: Tyler Bate Nuovamente Bate dopo la vittoria non ha proferito parola, puntata diannunciata per venerdì dove il tizio che Bron ha brutalizzato a Raw dovrà difendere loChampionship contro il Big Strong Boy in un match dalla durata di 5 minuti.

Tyler Bate challenging Ricochet for WWE Speed Championship - Tyler bate challenging Ricochet for WWE Speed Championship - Tyler bate is getting the first shot at Ricochet’s WWE Speed Championship. Since Ricochet was crowned the inaugural champion, a tournament has taken place on WWE Speed to decide his first challenger. msn

Tyler Bate Beats Apollo Crews On 5/22 WWE Speed, To Challenge Ricochet For WWE Speed Title On 5/24 - Tyler bate Beats apollo Crews On 5/22 WWE Speed, To Challenge Ricochet For WWE Speed Title On 5/24 - Tyler bate has earned a title shot. On the May 22 episode of WWE Speed, Tyler bate and apollo Crews battled it out in a fast-paced match. bate hit a lariat, but Crews evaded the Tyler Driver. They ... fightful

Explore the world with Bata's latest 'Try and Fly' campaign featuring 9 to 9 Collection - Explore the world with Bata's latest 'Try and Fly' campaign featuring 9 to 9 Collection - Ahead of the bustling Summer Holiday Season, fuelled by a surge in demand for travel, Bata India unveils their latest 9 to 9 collection. equitybulls