Raisi, leader di Hamas Haniyeh ai funerali del presidente iraniano (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Il leader di Hamas Ismail Haniyeh è a Teheran per partecipare ai funerali del presidente iraniano Ebrahim Raisi, del ministro degli Esteri Hossein Amirabdollahian e delle altre vittime dell'incidente in elicottero avvenuto domenica. Migliaia di persone, tutte vestite di nero, hanno iniziato a radunarsi già da martedì per i prossimi giorni di funerali e processioni, cerimonie organizzate dal governo per onorare i morti e per proiettare un messaggio di forza in un Medioriente in crisi.
