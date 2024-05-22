Raisi - leader di Hamas Haniyeh ai funerali del presidente iraniano

(Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) IldiIsmailè a Teheran per partecipare aidelEbrahim, del ministro degli Esteri Hossein Amirabdollahian e delle altre vittime dell'incidente in elicottero avvenuto domenica. Migliaia di persone, tutte vestite di nero, hanno iniziato a radunarsi già da martedì per i prossimi giorni die processioni, cerimonie organizzate dal governo per onorare i morti e per proiettare un messaggio di forza in un Medioriente in crisi.

