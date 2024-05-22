Fonte : spettacolo.eu di 22 mag 2024

Party Like a Deejay 2024 con Tananai - Geolie - Bob Sincl -r, Mahmood

Party Like a Deejay 2024 con Tananai, Geolier, Bob Sinclar, Mahmood (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Parco Sempione e l’Arco della Pace di Milano ospitano il Party Like A Deejay, due serate di concerti con Tananai, Geolier, Bob Sinclar, Mahmood e tanti altri L’evento, realizzato in collaborazione con Radio m2o, sarà il gran finale di Party Like A Deejay 2024, la straordinaria festa di Radio Deejay che sabato 8 e domenica 9 giugno animerà l’intero Parco Sempione e l’Arco della Pace di Milano con tanta musica, sport e intrattenimento per un evento unico sul panorama nazionale, realizzato con il Patrocinio del Comune di Milano. Articolo 31, Meduza, Rhove, Dj Shorty, Zerb e Tananai con uno speciale dj set si aggiungono ai già annunciatiAlbertino, Bob Sinclar, Cosmo, Kungs e Sophie and the Giants per l’imperdibile serata live di domenica 9 giugno, dalle ore 20.00, che trasformerà l’Arco della Pace di Milano nella più grande discoteca d’Italia.
