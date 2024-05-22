Napoli - nasce via Arafat e Rabin | ma 3 anni fa fu destinata al solo leader dell’Olp

Who is Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Authority president - and why does he matter - Who is Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Authority president - and why does he matter - Mahmoud Abbas signs the Oslo Accords in September 1993 in Washington. Behind: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak rabin, US President Bill Clinton, PLO Chairman Yasser arafat (AFP) In 1994, Abbas wrote ... middleeasteye

Editorial: Israeli and Palestinian leaders once shared a peace prize. Now they may share war crimes charges - Editorial: Israeli and Palestinian leaders once shared a peace prize. Now they may share war crimes charges - The leaders of Hamas and Israel are linked by their complicity in mass slaughter since Oct. 7 and perhaps soon by arrest warrants for war crimes. msn

What is the history of the Israel-Palestinian conflict - What is the history of the Israel-Palestinian conflict - (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas have been waging war since gunmen from the Palestinian militant group went on the rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages. swissinfo.ch