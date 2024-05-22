Napoli, nasce via “Arafat e Rabin”: ma 3 anni fa fu destinata al solo leader dell’Olp (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024)
Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiNapoli avrà una strada intitolata congiuntamente a Yasser Arafat e Yitzhak Rabin: la stessa che, tre anni fa, sembrava destinata al sololeader palestinese. Una correzione di rotta, in piena crisi mediorientale. La giunta comunale ha deliberato l’istituzione del nuovo toponimo, in sostituzione della Traversa 2A Giuseppe Garibaldi, nel quartiere Pendino. Un Garibaldi in meno, toponimo abbondante a Napoli, e un Arafat e un Rabin in più. Ma dietro la novità c’è un piccolo giallo.
Nel luglio 2021 il Comune di Napoli annunciò l’intitolazione della strada al capo dell’Olp, dopo il sì della commissione Toponomastica. La scelta fu dell’amministrazione de Magistris, su proposta dell’assessore Alessandra Clemente. La consiliatura era agli sgoccioli, le elezioni erano in programma il 3-4 ottobre. La notizia, tuttavia, sollevò le proteste della Comunità ebraica.Leggi tutta la notizia su anteprima24
